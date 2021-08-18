Former Parkland deputy: ‘I did the best I could”

AP National News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead says he never would have sat idle if he had known people were being killed. The Sun Sentinel reports that former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson appeared in court Wednesday, and his attorney argued to dismiss child negligence charges against him. After the hearing, Peterson lost his composure and fought back tears as he described how his life has changed after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.