Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan

AP National News

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic-led congressional committees are vowing to press President Joe Biden’s administration on what went wrong as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan. The anger from members of both parties is palpable and will test an administration seeking to notch signature domestic policy achievements on infrastructure, health and social programs before next year’s midterm elections. Committees are planning hearings that could take place as soon as next week. The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, says lawmakers will investigate what he describes as the “Biden administration’s flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal.”