CNN’s Ward says Kabul colleague nearly pistol-whipped

AP National News

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Clarissa Ward says her producer on a report from Afghanistan was nearly pistol-whipped by Taliban fighters, before another one stepped in to save him. The CNN crew was reporting Wednesday from a chaotic scene outside the airport in Kabul, where many Afghans are trying to pass through a gauntlet of soldiers to escape from the country. The veteran international correspondent said the scene was one of mayhem. Ward has been with CNN since 2015 and is one of the most visible reporters on the ground covering the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. That’s made her words, and even her wardrobe, a subject for commentators back home.