Sean Penn, with daughter Dylan, directs again in ‘Flag Day’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn is sort of done with movies. He’s still making them, here and there. But Penn is mostly seeing out commitments he made years earlier. After those? He’s not so sure how much more he’s going to be acting or directing. The 61-year-old maverick actor and sometimes filmmaker is in many ways happily out of step with many of the prevailing winds in Hollywood. Streaming films? Franchise movies? So-called “cancel culture”? All of these things draw his ire, to various degrees. Meanwhile, Penn is dedicating more of his time to Haitian relief efforts and getting people vaccinated than he does to movies. All of that makes “Flag Day,” a new film Penn directed and co-stars in, an exception.