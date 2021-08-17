Family: Man in deputy’s shooting had ‘irrational thoughts’

AP National News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The family of a man identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a deputy in southwestern Michigan said he had been “tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts.” Gary Goidosik and Kim Goidosik referred to themselves in a statement Tuesday as the family of the shooter in the weekend death of Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Proxmire. State police on Monday identified the 35-year-old Kyle Goidosik as the man who shot Proxmire. Authorities have said a man pointed a gun at deputies at a gas station in Galesburg Saturday night then drove away. Proxmire gave chase and was shot. He died at a hospital Sunday. The man later was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the other deputies.