UK’s defense chief holds back tears amid Afghanistan chaos

AP National News

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has held back tears as he conceded that Britain was unlikely to be able to evacuate all its Afghan allies from Kabul. Wallace, who is a former captain in the Scots Guard, has been voicing regret at the sudden turn of events in Afghanistan. But it was during his morning media round on Monday, the day after Kabul fell, that Wallace briefly offered a glimpse into the stress he has been under. Speaking via webcam on LBC Radio, Wallace’s voice started shaking when he started to describe his regret at Britain’s likely inability to get all eligible Afghans back to the U.K. over the coming days.