Q&A: Author calls for donors to ‘decolonize’ their wealth

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

Edgar Villanueva is on a mission to change philanthropy. The 44-year-old racial justice activist argues institutionalized philanthropy in America perpetuates practices that marginalize minority communities. Villanueva says he came to that conclusion after his many years of working in philanthropies from Washington state to North Carolina. Through his book, “Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance,” Villanueva is pushing donors to transform their practices by incorporating more diversity and inclusion, and investing more in minority communities. The second edition of the 2018 book was released last week. The Associated Press spoke recently with him about his calls for change and other things.