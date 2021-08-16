Goals: Megan Rapinoe launches ‘The Call In’ book club

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Rapinoe is such a fan of #MeToo pioneer Tarana Burke that the soccer star chose Burke’s upcoming memoir, “Unbound,” for her new online book club before she had even read it. Rapinoe says she’s sure whatever Burke is writing will be worth reading. Rapinoe has made several choices for her club, which is sponsored by Literati, a subscription book company. Literati also has teamed with Roxane Gay and Steph Curry among others. Rapinoe declined to name any other selections, but said all have similar themes of equality and social justice. The soccer player is still recovering from the summer Olympics in Tokyo, where the U.S. women’s team won bronze.