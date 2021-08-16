Flood knocks down German bridge, sweeps people away

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — Dozens of German rescue teams are searching for missing people who witnesses say were tossed into a river in Bavaria’s Valley of Hell when a sudden flood tore down a bridge. The German news agency dpa reported that police led rescue operations Monday with about 150 officers after at least eight people were pulled out of the water in the valley near Germany’s tallest mountain, Zugspitze. A spokesman from the Upper Bavaria police headquarters told dpa that “one has to assume that more people are still missing.” He said witnesses saw several people carried away by the floods when the bridge suddenly collapsed.