India’s harsh anti-terror law comes under rare scrutiny

AP National News

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s harsh anti-terror law is coming under rare scrutiny. Some Indian courts and legal experts say the law allows for arbitrary arrests and is being used to squash dissent. Tough requirements for granting bail mean people often spend months, sometimes years, in jail without being found guilty. This has led to calls for a greater judicial examination. Some people argue for reform, including a former Supreme Court justice. He says a law to tackle terrorism is necessary, but warns the current anti-terror law is being “misused and abused.” Others, including some arrested under the law, are demanding its repeal.