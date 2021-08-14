Spanish rights groups denounce child deportations to Morocco

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — Human rights groups have denounced Spain’s expulsion of unaccompanied children to Morocco, calling the deportations illegal and urging an immediate halt to the process. Amnesty International spokesman Ángel Gonzalo said the deportations began Friday and continued Saturday. The Spanish radio station Cadena Ser said 15 children were deported from the Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta so far. The Interior Ministry and Spanish police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Gonzalo said Amnesty was also speaking with prosecutors, as the expulsions violated international law. Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or until they turn 18.