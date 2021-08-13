The Latest: Spain to evacuate translators from Afghanistan

AP National News

By The Associated Press

Spain’s defense ministry says it would evacuate Afghan translators who have worked with Spanish forces in Afghanistan “as soon as possible.” The ministry said in an emailed statement that it had identified translators who felt threatened by remaining in the country and was working with the Interior and Foreign Ministries to bring them to Spain in the coming days. Spanish media reported that around 50 translators were expected to leave Afghanistan along with their families. Also Friday, Italy’s foreign ministry said it was keeping in close contact with the U.S. State Department “in the light of the advance by the Taliban.”