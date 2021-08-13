Malaysian leader seeks opposition backing to stay in power

AP National News

By EILEEN NG

Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has acknowledged he may have lost majority support in Parliament but says he will seek the backing of opposition parties to keep his government from collapsing and promised to hold elections next year. Muhyiddin has pledged to test support for his leadership when Parliament resumes next month, but has been under increasing pressure after some governing coalition lawmakers withdrew their backing. He says he could take the easy way out and resign but that no other lawmaker currently has the necessary support of a majority to be appointed by the king as the new leader. In such a case, he says, there would be no government and this would throw the country into limbo during a worsening pandemic.