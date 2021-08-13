Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

AP National News

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday confirms her death. Gold Mountain Entertainment did not provide a cause of death. Griffith worked closely with other singers such as Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris. Griffith was also known for “From a Distance” and “Lone Star State of Mind.”