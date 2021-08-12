203 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago’s Lollapalooza

AP National News

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago health officials say they’ve found 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, but aren’t yet reporting any hospitalizations or deaths. The four-day music festival drew about 385,000 people to the city’s lakefront. Critics questioned holding an event with packed crowds during the pandemic. But city officials have defended the decision, saying there were enough safety protocols in place. Festival goers had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday that the number of cases was not a surprise and was not considered a ‘superspreader.’