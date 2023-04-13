Slovakia’s central bank chief fined for bribery, faces trial

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The head of Slovakia’s central bank has been convicted of bribery and fined 100,000 euros. A spokesperson for the country’s Special Criminal Court says National Bank of Slovakia Gov. Peter Kazimir received a two-year suspended sentence Thursday. Not paying the fine would mean jail time. The verdict was issued without a trial, however, and the state prosecution service has appealed, sending the case back to court. Kazimir has denied wrongdoing. Slovakia’s president says Kazimir should consider resigning, and the prime minister calls it “unacceptable” for him to head the central bank. Slovakia is one of 20 countries that use the euro currency, and Kazimir is a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council.

