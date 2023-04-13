New protests in France over Macron plan to raise pension age
By ELAINE GANLEY and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Protesters opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age are marching in cities and towns around France in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards. Hours before the Paris march got underway, protesters piled garbage in front of the Constitutional Council which is to decide on Friday whether to nix any or all articles in the legislation. The garbage, which was cleaned up, signaled the start of a new strike by garbage collectors timed to start with Thursday’s nationwide protest marches. A March strike left Paris’ streets reeking with uncollected refuse.