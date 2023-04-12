Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:00 AM

Why new grads shouldn’t fear a recession

KION

By TREA BRANCH of NerdWallet

Massive tech layoffs, bank failures and a potential U.S. recession  could throw a wrench in the plans of 2023 graduates — in the same year federal student loan payments are expected to resume and accrue interest. But throughout all of this uncertainty, new graduates, even those with student loans, shouldn’t panic. Not only can new grads create a strong plan for their student debt in any economy, but this article will explore what borrowers can do — with or without a job — to stay on top of their student debt.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content