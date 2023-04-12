US, UK aim sanctions at Russian oligarchs’ finance networks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Britain have announced new sanctions aimed at Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov and Roman Abramovich. The penalties target the financial networks of two of Moscow’s wealthiest businessmen who are close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Usmanov has been subject to U.S. and European Union sanctions since shortly after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Abramovich, who amassed a fortune in Russia’s oil and aluminum industries, was forced to sell the Chelsea football club after he was cited last year. U.S. officials say the new designations aim to reinforce existing penalties and further disrupt Russia’s importation of critical technologies used in its war against Ukraine.

