Prosecutors rest case in Illinois utility corruption trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their side of the trial against four people accused of seeking favors for Illinois’ largest electric utility by arranging $1.3 million in contracts and payments for associates of a powerful politician. Michael Madigan, the former House speaker, is not in court and faces his own separate trial. But he’s been a key part of the evidence presented over 17 days in Chicago federal court. Longtime Madigan ally Ed Moody got more than $300,000 through ComEd’s contracts with various firms. Moody testified Tuesday that he believed the money was a reward for him to keep doing political work for the Chicago Democrat. The four people on trial are Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty.

