Can France’s constitutional body halt disputed pension bill?

PARIS (AP) — French unions are staging a new round of nationwide protests, on the eve of an expected ruling by a top constitutional body that they hope will derail President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pension reform plan. If the Constitutional Council greenlights the reform, the bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 can enter into force. Yet the body has the power to reject the text, fully or partially. Most likely, the council will approve the biggest part of the bill while rejecting some of its articles.

