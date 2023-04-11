Robot police dog returns to NYPD despite earlier criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have unveiled three new high-tech policing devices including a robotic dog that critics called creepy when it first joined the police pack 2 1/2 years ago. The new devices also include a GPS tracker for stolen cars and a cone-shaped security robot. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the technology will be rolled out in a manner that is transparent and consistent. Sewell joined Mayor Eric Adams and other officials Tuesday at a Times Square press conference where the security robot and the mechanical canine nicknamed Digidog were displayed.

