PriceSmart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) on Monday reported net income of $31.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

