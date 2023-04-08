Estonia PM’s party clinches new coalition government deal

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says her center-right Reform Party has clinched a deal with two other parties to form a coalition government. The announcement Saturday comes five weeks after the Baltic country’s March 5 parliamentary election, which Kallas’ pro-business Reform Party overwhelmingly won with 31.2% of the vote. The Reform Party, the centrist Estonia 200 party and the Social Democratic Party said they would form a coalition after agreeing on government programs for the next four years.

By JARI TANNER and KOSTYA MANENKOV Associated Press

