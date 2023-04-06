Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $114.7 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The jeans maker posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Levi Strauss expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.4 billion.

