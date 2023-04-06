Harris to announce huge community solar deal in Ga. visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce an agreement for what the Biden administration calls the largest community solar effort in U.S. history, enough to power 140,000 homes and businesses. Harris is visiting the Qcells solar panel factory outside Atlanta on Thursday. The South Korean company’s corporate parent, Hanwha Solutions Corp., said in January it would invest $2.5 billion to expand its U.S. solar manufacturing, including building another Georgia plant. A deal to be announced Thursday calls for Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy of Virginia to deploy community solar projects in Illinois, Maine and Maryland. The projects are a way for renters and those without access to rooftop solar panels to receive benefits from clean energy.

