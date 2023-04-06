3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three Alaska Native tribes have sued to block what they say would be one of the largest gold mines in the world. They argue that federal agencies failed to properly analyze health and environmental concerns for the project in southwest Alaska. Tribes from the communities of Kwethluk, Tuluksak and Bethel filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday. It challenges the adequacy of a 2018 environmental review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It also challenges issuances of a key permit and lease by federal agencies for the Donlin Gold project. The backers of the project say the lawsuit is without merit.

