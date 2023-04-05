FedEx combines air, ground, other operations to slash costs

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan. The package delivery company said Wednesday that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by June 2024 in a companywide reorganization. FedEx Freight, the company’s freight transportation services division, will continue as a stand-alone company within Federal Express. The company said in September that its operating expenses were rising and that it was maneuvering to address those costs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.