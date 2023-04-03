Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $4.75 to $80.42 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $5.04 to $84.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 8 cents to $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $14.20 to $2,000.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 14 cents to $24.02 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.05 a pound.

The dollar fell to 132.36 Japanese yen from 132.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.0896 from $1.0857.