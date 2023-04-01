Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 7:03 PM

No more room for vroom? Paris votes on banishing e-scooters

KION

By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The wheels may be about to come off Paris’ experiment with for-hire electric scooters. Zipping around the City of Light on one of them, wind in the hair, or romantically but naughtily e-scooting à deux on one machine when the gendarmes aren’t looking could soon be over. That’s if Parisians vote on Sunday to do away with the 15,000 opinion-dividing micro-vehicles. The question City Hall is asking in a citywide mini-referendum is: “For or against self-service scooters in Paris?” The answer could doom a leading market for the swift two-wheelers that have added to locomotion options in the French capital and other urban centers and towns around the world.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content