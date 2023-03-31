Report by feds, anglers cites offshore wind impacts on fish

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A joint study by two federal government scientific agencies and the commercial fishing industry documents numerous impacts that offshore wind power projects have on fish and marine mammals. They include noise, vibration, electromagnetic fields and heat transfer that could alter the marine environment. The report comes as the offshore wind industry is poised to grow rapidly on the U.S. East Coast. It is facing growing opposition from those who blame it for killing whales. Numerous scientific agencies say that is not true. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance wrote the study.

