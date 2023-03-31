Pirates hold hostage some crew of oil tanker off West Africa

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Six members of the crew on a Liberia-flagged tanker that that was boarded by pirates earlier this month in West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, are being held hostages. The French Navy that was patrolling the area, found the Monjasa Reformer north of where it had been attacked. The Danish owner of the tanker said Friday that “the pirates had abandoned the vessel and brought a part of the crew members with them.” It did not say how many had been kidnapped. The French Navy said six people had been kidnapped. The nationalities of the crew members have not been announced.

