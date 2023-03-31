Former Bank of China chairman investigated by graft agency

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV says a former chairman of Bank of China Ltd., one of the country’s four major state-owned lenders, is under investigation by the ruling Communist Party’s anti-corruption agency. China Central Television said on its website that Liu Liange is suspected of “serious disciplinary violations.” The one-sentence report gave no details of the allegations against Liu. A series of senior figures including bank executives, a deputy central bank governor and a former insurance regulator have been caught up in a marathon crackdown led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed Xi to sideline political rivals.

