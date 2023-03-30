Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Dozens of obscure brokers are at the center of a new crackdown in Venezuela on corruption in the state-run oil industry that has government insiders scurrying for cover. Meanwhile, regular Venezuelans are asking how more than $20 billion in proceeds from oil shipments seemingly vanished. The purge began this month when Veneuelan authorities arrested 21 people, including businesspeople, senior officials and a lawmaker, as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil shipments. In a sign of the government’s commitment to its anti-corruption crusade, state media this week were filled with images of the defendants dressed in orange jumpsuits walking into their initial judicial hearing.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

