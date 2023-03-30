Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:05 PM

Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

KION

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and JOSHUA GOODMAN
Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Dozens of obscure brokers are at the center of a new crackdown in Venezuela on corruption in the state-run oil industry that has government insiders scurrying for cover. Meanwhile, regular Venezuelans are asking how more than $20 billion in proceeds from oil shipments seemingly vanished. The purge began this month when Veneuelan authorities arrested 21 people, including businesspeople, senior officials and a lawmaker, as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil shipments. In a sign of the government’s commitment to its anti-corruption crusade, state media this week were filled with images of the defendants dressed in orange jumpsuits walking into their initial judicial hearing.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

