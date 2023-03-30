Report: Chinese state-sponsored hacking group highly active

BANGKOK (AP) — An American cybersecurity firm says a Chinese hacking group that is likely state-sponsored and has been linked previously to attacks on U.S. state government computers is still “highly active” and is focusing on a broad range of targets that may be of strategic interest to China’s government and security services. Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future, says in a new report that it found evidence that the so-called RedGolf group has been targeting a wide range of countries and industries, including “aviation, automotive, education, government, media, information technology and religious organizations.”

