Greek defense minister to visit Turkey as tension wanes
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s defense minister has announced he will travel to neighboring Turkey next week as part of an effort to ease tension between the two NATO members which have long-standing and often volatile disputes. The Greek defense minister told reporters in Athens on Thursday that he would visit areas devastated by earthquakes in early February with his Turkish counterpart. An outpouring of support from Greece to help its neighbor last month has led to a de-escalation in disputes centered around boundaries and drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.