AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $252,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $47.8 million, or $5.72 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.66.

