US Westinghouse to supply fuel to both Czech nuclear plants

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s power company says it has signed a deal with U.S. Westinghouse Electric Co. to supply fuel for the Dukovany nuclear plant, eliminating the country’s dependence on Russia for such fuel. State-controlled power company CEZ said Wednesday that Pennsylvania-based Westinghouse will start supplying the fuel next year. Russia’s TVEL, which is part of Russian energy giant Rosatom, was previously the sole supplier of fuel for the Soviet-era plant. CEZ last year signed a separate deal with Westinghouse and France’s Framatome to supply fuel for the Czech Republic’s other, Temelin nuclear plant.

