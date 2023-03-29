Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

BO’AO, China (AP) — The chairman of Russian gas producer Gazprom says it is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline. That highlights Beijing’s importance as Russia’s top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Viktor Zubkov said Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional pipeline across neighboring Mongolia. Zubkov spoke at a Chinese government-organized forum. Zubkov said Gazprom is open to serving other Asian markets. Chinese imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, surged surged 31.3% over a year ago in January and February. That helped offset lost revenue after the United States, Europe and Japan blocked or limited imports.

