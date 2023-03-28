Lawmakers back Paris Olympic law despite surveillance fears

PARIS (AP) — A proposed French law for the 2024 Paris Olympics that critics contend will open the door for privacy-busting video surveillance technology in Europe has passed an important hurdle. French lawmakers voted 400 to 93 on Tuesday for a bill that would legalize the temporary use of so-called intelligent surveillance systems to safeguard the Paris Games and Paralympics. The systems combine cameras with artificial intelligence software to flag potential security concerns like abandoned packages. Watchdog groups argue that France would violate international law by becoming the first European Union country to legalize AI-powered surveillance. Supporters argue the technology could help avert disasters like the crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people celebrating Halloween in South Korea.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.