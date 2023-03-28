Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden says Republicans’ budget plans could undermine U.S. manufacturing and help China dominate the world economy. Being tough on China has been a core part of the identity of former President Donald Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House in 2024. Biden says the GOP push to cut his incentives for clean energy “would mean ceding the future of innovation and technology to China.” He spoke Tuesday at a semiconductor maker in North Carolina. Biden is trying to shape public sentiment as he faces off with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about whether the federal government should raise its legal borrowing capacity.

