Harris out to reframe US views on Africa, foster partnership

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — During her visit to Ghana, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced more than $1 billion in public and private money for women’s economic empowerment in Africa. Harris made the announcement Wednesday during a meeting with female entrepreneurs. The money is intended to expand access to digital services, provide job training and support entrepreneurs. It was her final event in Ghana before continuing to Tanzania and Zambia for her weeklong tour in Africa as Washington tries to build partnerships with African countries. Harris is the highest-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa this year. She’s paid particular attention to economic development and young people during her time in Ghana.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and FRANCIS KOKUTSE Associated Press

