Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines will suspend some flights to Europe this spring because of a delay in getting new planes from Boeing. American said Friday that it will suspend flights between Philadelphia and Madrid for a few weeks in May and early June. The airline says it’s making the call now while it can still rebook passengers on other flights. Boeing has been prevented from delivering new 787s, a plane it calls the Dreamliner, because of production flaws. Federal regulators recently gave the go-ahead for Boeing to resume deliveries, and American hopes to get three of the planes later this year.

