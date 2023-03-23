Skip to Content
New Starbucks CEO plans to work in stores monthly

Starbucks’ new CEO says he plans to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company’s stores. Laxman Narasimhan says it will help him stay close to the company’s culture and customers. Narasimhan took the reins as CEO earlier this week. He said in a letter to Starbucks’ employees Thursday that he also expects the company’s leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores. He has spent the last six months earning his barista certification and visiting stores, farms and manufacturing sites around the world.

