China criticizes possible US plan to force TikTok sale

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says it would oppose possible U.S. plans to force TikTok’s Chinese owner to sell the short-video service as a security risk and warned such a move would hurt investor confidence in the United States. Governments are worried TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, might give browsing history or other data about users to China’s government or promote propaganda and disinformation. The Wall Street Journal reported U.S. authorities were considering banning TikTok ban if ByteDance doesn’t sell the company. A Ministry of Commerce spokeswoman, Shu Jueting said, “If the news is true, China will resolutely oppose it.” TikTok is one focus of conflicts between China and other governments over technology and security that are disrupting various high-tech industries.

