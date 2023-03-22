Japan’s Kishida in Poland for talks after visit to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has met with Poland’s prime minister for talks about the region’s security and bilateral relations a day after he made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida was in Ukraine while Chinese leader Xi Jinping was holding talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two visits showed how various countries are lining up behind Moscow or Kyiv. Kishida was greeted in Warsaw on Wednesday by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki before brief talks. The Japanese leader will later meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Poland has been supplying military and other support to neighbouring Ukraine which has been fighting to repel Russia’s full-scale invasion that began more than a year ago.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.