EU Commission proposes rules to better fight greenwashing

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has proposed rules to protect consumers from businesses selling goods labeled as green which actually aren’t. The European Commission said greenwashing was a notable problem, with 53% of green claims on products or services making “vague, misleading or unfounded information.” With its “green claims” directive unveiled on Wednesday, the commission wants to set common criteria that would bring more clarity. Under the proposal, companies that claim the packaging for their products is made of 30% recycled plastic would have to prove it with scientific evidence. EU countries would be in charge of setting up verification processes overseen by independent bodies.

