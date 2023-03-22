2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two employees of a rural west Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build a truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct. The Tennessee’s Comptroller’s Office said Wednesday that Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the town of Mason, and Michele Scott, Mason’s human resources manager, have been indicted by grand juries in two counties. The allegations are the latest in a string of financial problems that have beset Mason, which has agreed to have its finances supervised by the state after refusing to surrender its charter.

