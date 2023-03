US home sales surged in February as mortgage rates dipped

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes surged in February to the fastest pace in six months as homebuyers seized on a modest drop in mortgage rates and slight pullback in prices. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that existing home sales jumped 14.5% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million. That’s the strongest sales pace since September. The surge in sales ended a 12-month decline that led to the the nation’s worst housing slump in nearly a decade as mortgage rates more than doubled last year. Still, sales sank 22.6% from February 2022. The national median home price slipped 0.2% from February last year to $363,000, the NAR said.

