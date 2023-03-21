Millennial Money: Is being a landlord worth it?

House flipping, “house hacking” and vacation rentals have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, becoming a distinctly millennial way of generating passive income in an uncertain economy. The potential profit is tempting, but is it worth the time and money? Ongoing repairs and responsibility to tenants can make renting a major undertaking, so know your financial and personal limits before signing the dotted line. And with the rising affordable housing crises in major cities, make sure you’re investing in a way that’s sustainable for your bank account and your community.

